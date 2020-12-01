Glen James “Jim” Cauble, 74, Gering

Glen James “Jim” Cauble, husband, father, and grandfather, embraced the Lord’s loving arms on November 30, 2020 after a valiant 17 month fight with pancreatic cancer. He ran the race well and it is now time to rest.

Jim Cauble, 74, of Gering, Nebraska, died at home after a blessed Thanksgiving weekend with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He was born in Lander, Wyoming, on December 25, 1945 to Phyllis Hendrick of Casper, Wyoming. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1964 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Chadron State College.

On July 27, 1969 he married the love of his life, Cheryl Marie Kaufman – his bride of 51 years. Shortly after they were wed, Jim proudly served his country in the army in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Jim developed diabetes later in life due to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Jim worked at Farm Credit, Scottsbluff National Bank (later becoming Firstier Bank), and was proud to have been on the founding team at Platte Valley Bank.

Jim was an avid hunter, Alaskan fisherman, golfer, and he loved to go camping and hiking with Cheryl. Annually he loved to get involved with cattle branding. Above all, he loved his family and attended as many grandkids’ activities that he could.

He also served on the boards of Platte Valley Bank (Wyoming), 4H Council, LB840 Committee, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, County Extension and was a big supporter of the agriculture industry in Wyobraska.

Visitation will be at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home from 5-7 PM on December 2nd with the funeral service to be held at 10:00 A.M on Thursday, December 3rd at Emmanuel Congregational Church with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Burial will be at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.dugankramer.com. If you are unable to attend, the service will be available to watch through the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page.

Memorial contributions can be made in care of the family for a designation at a later date.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Hedrick, and grandparents Glen and Eileen Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl (Kaufman) Cauble; daughters Dawn Marie Rundell of Lincoln, and Heather Lynn Cauble-Sixel of Omaha; grandchildren Addison Sixel and Easton Sixel of Omaha and Griffin Rundell of Lincoln; sisters Terry Roach of Missoula, MT and Susan (Steve) Kirkwood of Casper, WY.

He will be greatly missed by family and many, many friends.