Glenda Ockinga, 82, went to her heavenly home on October 31, 2020. She has been reunited with her loving husband, Francis Ockinga, her first son Bradley, and her first grandchild Daniel Lewis; along with many more very important family members.

Glenda was born on a beautiful Sunday, February 27, 1938 to Manual and Millie(Fisher)Wolfe in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the third of seven children, five girls and two boys. While still in high school, Glenda met and fell in love with Francis Ockinga. In 1955

Francis joined the Navy. When he returned from boot camp in October of that year, they both realized they couldn’t stand to be apart from each other again, so Francis proposed and when Glenda said yes; they were married on Wednesday, October 26, 1955. Francis and Glenda went east to Virginia, where they resided until Francis finished his Naval tour. They then were so happy to return to Scottsbluff where they lived until they eventually purchased their home in Gering in 1965 to raise their family in; which at the time, consisted of 3 children: Bradley Francis, Michael Allen, and Brenda Lee. In 1967 they moved to Sturgis, South Dakota where Francis went to work for the Homestake Mining Company. While living in Sturgis, their fourth child, Kelly Korene was born on Halloween night, thus completing their happy family. After living in South Dakota for almost a year, they made the decision to move back

to Nebraska. Settling back in Gering, they lived happily until 1977. That was when Francis was taken from us much too soon, at the age of 40. Glenda remained in the Gering home, continuing to raise her children alone. She never remarried. Instead, she just poured all of her love and devotion into her family throughout the years.

Watching it grow to where she ultimately had 8 awesome grandchildren (now 7), and 13 amazing great-grandchildren. She was always proud of her children and especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved getting to spend time with. She dedicated her whole life to her family that she loved with everything she had. Everyone, friends and family alike, knew Glenda had one of the biggest, kindest hearts ever! A heart overflowing with love. Glenda always enjoyed exercising and was an avid walker year round. She loved bicycling, bowling, jogging and running. She could run further and longer than anyone in her family. She loved the outdoors and you could often find her enjoying

the weather sitting out on her porch.

She is survived by her son Michael Ockinga, daughters Brenda Ockinga and Kelly Ockinga-Roseberry(Geoffrey); grandchildren Michele Kay(Brandon), Tara Ockinga(Allen Tarr); Elijah Lewis(Amber); Steven Ockinga(Ashley), Brittany Delp(Timothy), Brooke Smith and Hunter Smith. Great-grandchildren Kalum Lewis;

Leah Kay, Cooper Kay, Ashton Kay, Trace Tarr, Dakota Yager, Cylas Tarr; Briley Ockinga, Austin Ockinga, Jaxxon Ockinga, and Maddox Ockinga; Lilly Delp and Raya Delp; her sisters Carol Ziegler, Keitha Ziegler, and Valerie Hinman(Pat); daughter-inlaw Kim Ockinga; sisters-in-law Linda Ockinga and Mary Somers; former sisters-inlaw Kathy Heppner, Sharon Clinesmith and Carol Craig. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Manual and Millie Wolfe; her in-laws Elmer and Letha Ockinga; her husband Francis, her first son Bradley, her first grandchild Daniel Lewis, sister Fern Imus, brothers Gordon Wolfe and Allen Wolfe; sister-in-law Marjorie Outson;

brothers-in-law Jack Ockinga, Marvin Ziegler, Virgil Ziegler and Jack Imus; nephews Audie Ockinga and Martin Ziegler.

A Celebration of Glenda’s Life will be scheduled for a later date due to COVID.