Glenda Rae Thompson passed away November 9, 2019 at Sage Health Care in Riverton, Wyoming. Her memorial service was held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare, Ne. at a later date.

Glenda was born April 13, 1943 in Mobridge, SD to Hugh and Wanda Quinn. Glenda went to public schools in Scottsbluff, Ne.

She met John Dale Thompson in Alliance, Ne. They were married on February 12, 1964 in Scottsbluff, Ne. To this union four children, daughter Carrie, son Daniel, son, Troy and daughter, Lorenda.

Glenda liked her flowers, digging in the dirt, collecting china bells and Native American collectables. She loved playing with her great grandchildren and loved her schnauzer, Spook, of 14 ½ years. She loved being a homemaker. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, John Thompson of Riverton; children, Carrie Layton and her significant other, Scott of Orville, WA, Daniel Thompson of Riverton, WY, Troy and wife Debra Thompson, Worland, WY and Lorenda Lafleur of Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons, Ramey Thompson and Travis Thompson and his wife Brenda, granddaughters, Ashley Byerly and her husband Todd; Great grandchildren, Keenan London, Kolin Krizan and Kylee Byerly; sister, Twila Aschenbrenner of Minatare, NE; nephews and nieces, Debra Aschenbrenner, of Reno NV, Duane Aschenbrenner and wife Julie Aschenbrenner of Minatare, NE, Gary and wife, Ladonna Aschenbrenner, of Minatare, NE, Jerome and wife Stefanie Lackey of McKinney, TX, Sherrie, and husband Rick Sides of Morrill, NE, Bradley and wife Tracy Lackey York, Ne; and by their loving extended families.

Glenda was preceded in death by her son Carl Evans, Jr.; her parents, Hugh and Wanda Maxine Quinn; her sister Wanda Lackey; brother-in-law Jerry Lackey; brother-in-law Henry Aschenbrenner.