Gloria (Hernandez) Garcia, 82, Bayard

Gloria (Hernandez) Garcia, 82 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her Memorial Mass Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Josh Brown officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha, Nebraska. A rosary will be held Sunday at 6:00p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria was born on September 9, 1938 in Iowa to Fransico and Katherine (Cardino) Hernandez. She was raised in Bridgeport, Nebraska. She married Joe Dorador, Jr and had 5 children from that marriage. Later she married Bernardo Garcia and had two more children. They made their home here in the Nebraska Panhandle, (Bayard, Nebraska).

Survivors include her husband Bernardo (Benny) Garcia; her sons and daughter Joe and Diana Dorador, Carlos Dorador, Rodney Dorador, Catherine Ferreyra, Ruben and Karri Garcia and Perfecto Garcia; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister Angie; brothers Arthur and Kay Hernandez and David Hernandez; sisters-in-law Rosie Hernandez, Mary Garcia and Cora Zamarippa ; as well as her best friends Alicia Galindo and Julie Neideffer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Allen, son-in-law Mike Ferreyra, in-laws from her first and second marriage; numerous brothers and sisters as well as numerous other family members.