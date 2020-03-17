Grace Jane Andrew, 77, went peacefully to be with the lord due to an illness on March 16th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Ben Poole officiating.

Burial will be held at a later time. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.

Grace was born October 29th, 1942 in Scottsbluff, NE, the daughter of Dave and Ethel Carter. The family lived in Scottsbluff, where Grace received her education, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1960.

She married Gerald LeRoy Andrew on August 6th, 1961 and to this union, 3 children were born: Cindy Jo Andrew, Jamalee Caylor, and Jerry David Andrew. Grace worked at the Postal Service in Henry, NE for several years and also worked at the Western Bridal Store in Gering, NE before her retirement.

Grace was an active member of the East Gate Baptist Church in Torrington, WY as well First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, NE.

One of her special memories was hunting in South Dakota with her son, Jerry David, and her grandson, Jeremy. She was an avid shopper and loved to spend many hours with her grandchildren, as well as enjoying spending quality time with her children.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Jo Andrew of Scottsbluff, Jamalee D. (Rick) Caylor of Torrington, and Jerry David Andrew (Deb Ellett) of Morrill; grandsons, Jeremy (Tiffany) Herman of Scottsbluff, Craig Caylor (Kassi Rankin) of Carr, CO, Nathan “Nate” Andrew of Morrill, NE; granddaughters, Tiffany Reynolds (Curtis Hanks) of Gering, NE, Katy Caylor of Ft. Collins, CO; great-grandchildren, Madyson Reynolds, Dylan Reynolds, Landon Herman, Carsyn Herman, Xavier Flores, and Sabrena Taylor; sisters, Charlotte (Dan) Lissman, Jo (Lloyd) Rote; brothers, Doug Carter, Darold (Joan) Carter.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Gerald Andrew; her father, David Carter; mother, Ethel Carter; baby sister, Carolyn Opal Carter; sister, Gail and husband, Ben Peterson; brothers, Bill and Bruce Carter; granddaughter, Alicia Marie Herman; and sister-in-law, Evonn Carter.