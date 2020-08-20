Guadalupe Hernandez Escamilla, 80, Scottsbluff

Guadalupe Escamilla, 80, of Scottsbluff went to be with the Lord, Jesus, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on the 18th of August, 2020.

She was born to Santiago and Petra Hernandez on April 21, 1940 in New Braunfels, Texas. The family came to Nebraska and Colorado to work the beats and potatoes, having worked the cotton fields in Texas.

In January of 1958, she married Robert Limon, and they moved to Lubbock, Texas. To this union were born 5 children: Robert, Christina, Tony, Ricky, and Dora.

In 1966, she met Moses Escamilla and they married on July 15, 1979, bearing 2 children together, Adam and Linda.

She worked at Midwic Co, Dos Bandidos, Sweet Alice Café, Mona’s Café, Renee Café, and Yellow Rose Café as kitchen help until she had to retire because of Parkinson’s.

She is survived by her hasband, Moses Escamilla; children, Robert Limon, Christina (Ed) David, Tony Limon, Ricky Limon, Dore Limon-Billingsly (Rodney), Linda Limon, Adam (Daniel) Limon; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A service for friends and family will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11am at Chuck Wagon Church, with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. After services, Guadalupe will be cremated, per her wishes, and inurnment will occur Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 10am. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.