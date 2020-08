Gwen Highland, 84, of Sidney passed away early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Cremation has taken place and no formal services are being planned at this time.

Memorials in Gwen’s name can be made to the family for later designation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Highland family.

A full obituary will appear when available.