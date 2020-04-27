Harold Luce, 79, Lewellen

Harold Luce, 79, of Lewellen passed away Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Memorial Services are tentatively planned for late May and will be published when available.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Luce family.

Memorials in Harold’s name can be made to the Western Nebraska VOA designated to the Food For Families and Christmas giving programs

(c/o Volunteers of America Nebraska, PO Box 128, Lewellen, NE 69147).

A full obituary will be posted when available.