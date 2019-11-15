Harry Russell Lessman, 93, Scottsbluff

Harry Russell Lessman, 93 years old, from Scottsbluff, passed away on the

November 12, 2019, at the Northfield Retirement Community Residency

surrounded by his family. A memorial service officiated by Reverend Craig

Collings (First United Methodist Church) will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at

3:00pm in the chapel at The Residency, and a private family burial for the family

will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may

be left at www.dugankramer.com

Harry was born June 27, 1926 in Minatare, Nebraska to William and Emma

(Margaret) Lessman. He received his education in the Scottsbluff schools,

graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He married Winnifred Mary Heckert on

April 29, 1946. This union was blessed with five children: Jim (Maie Hatcher)

Lessman of Fair Oaks, California; Karen (RJ) Lessman-Hughes of Santa Clara,

Utah; Nancy Winslow of San Diego, California; Wendy Lessman of Longmont,

Colorado; and Rusty Lessman, who died at birth.

They resided in Scottsbluff, where Harry was a member of the Elks Lodge and

Methodist Church. He was an avid bowler, and known to be extremely kind and

thoughtful. He had a wonderful smile and there was always a twinkle in his eye.

He started working at Ledbetters as a route salesman, eventually becoming the

manager, and finally retired in 1990 as a co-owner.

Winnie passed on June 30, 1990, and Harry married Bernice Swarm on February

28, 1992. Bernice passed in May of 2017.

He was a lifelong member of the Scottsbluff YMCA, faithfully getting up at 5 AM

to go to the gym. He was also an avid runner for many years and was involved in a

local running club.

Harry would say that his proudest achievement was his four children and his love

for all of his grandchildren.

He is survived by six grandchildren: Sally, Frances, John, Rusty, Richard, and

Margaret.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie; his son, Rusty; parents; siblings,

John, Katherine, Charlotte, Mary, and Margaret; and his son-in-law, Robert

Winslow.

Memorials may be given to the YMCA at P.O. Box 2423, Scottsbluff, Nebraska

69361.