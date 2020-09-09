Helen Elnora (Bauer) Keller, 94, Scottsbluff

Helen Elnora (Bauer) Keller, age 94, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was welcomed to heaven Monday, September 7, 2020. Services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials in her name may be made to the Salem Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting Helen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Helen was born February 8, 1926, on the family farm outside of Mitchell, NE to John and Amelia (Gettman) Bauer. She attended Haig Elementary School and Scottsbluff High School. Helen went to work at the Scotts Bluff County courthouse right after high school as a deputy clerk.

Helen married the love of her life, Leo Keller, in Scottsbluff, NE on November 27, 1949. The couple was blessed with four children, Mark, Thomas, Roger and Tamara.

Helen and Leo were rich in love and are now reunited for eternity. Helen enjoyed any chance to spend time with her family and friends. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest blessings. You could often find Helen golfing, bowling, cross-stitching, or having dinner with her friends after Leo’s passing. Helen loved cooking authentic German dishes for her family, no one ever left Helen’s house hungry. She was a member of Salem Congregational Church and a devout member of the Salem Friendly Circle. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen is survived by her son Mark (Cindy) Keller of Scottsbluff, NE; daughter in-law Kristy Keller of Mitchell, NE; son Roger (Rene) Keller of Mitchell, NE; and daughter Tami (Randy) Meter of Gering, NE; grandchildren, Ryan Keller of Gering, NE, Stacey (Eric) Meisner of Scottsbluff, NE, Chad (Stephanie) Keller of Wellington, CO, Jayson (Alicia) Keller of Mitchell, NE, Sara (Matt) Rogers of Englewood, CO, Stephanie (Jarred) Berger of Gering, NE, and Jennifer (Tom) Olmstead of Scottsbluff, NE; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ruby Keller, Pat Keller, Gladys Keller, Gladys (Keller) Nelson, and Marva Bauer.

Preceding her in death were parents John and Amelia Bauer, husband Leo, son Thomas, along with brothers and sisters, Leona Morgan, Raymond Bauer, Wilbert Bauer, Mariam Durfee, Donald Bauer, Elaine Harshman, Richard Bauer, and Robert Bauer.

*per CDC, COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required*