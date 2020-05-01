Helen Louise Hauck, 90, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Helen was a proud Nebraska native and a life-long resident of the Platte Valley.

A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with Helen’s wishes. If you wish to honor Helen, please make a direct donation to the church of your choice or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Helen was born in Morrill, Nebraska on March 6, 1930, to Walter and Ruth (Lewis) Wilson. She graduated from Morrill High School in 1948. Helen married Kenneth Hauck August 8, 1949, in Gering.

Helen loved crafting, quilting, sewing, and decorating her home with the many antiques she and Ken collected. She was an avid bridge and pinochle player, belonging to three card clubs after her retirement as office manager for Mitchell Medical Clinic, where she worked for 22 years. Helen was happiest when she and Kenneth were traveling in their camper to regional bluegrass festivals.

Preceding Helen in death were her beloved husband of 63 years, Kenneth; infant sons, James, Gerald, and Christopher; infant daughter, JeanAnn; and sister, Donna Boyer.

Survivors include son, Michael (Vickie Cawthra) of Casper; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family, Linda, Stephen, and Stephanie Alfred.