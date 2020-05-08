Helen Mae Clark, 88, Chappell

With the ever-changing regulations surround the COVID-19 pandemic, services may be postponed. Please double check before arranging travel. Services will be conducted within the legal guideline with social distancing encouraged. A Zoom Meeting link will be posted when available. Services will be recorded and published if you are unable to attend.

Helen Mae Clark, 88, of Chappell passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 6, 2020 at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Chappell United Methodist Church with Chaplain Ro Fesser from the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials in Helen’s name can be made to the Chappell United Methodist Church.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Clark family.

Helen, the daughter of Ernest Smith and Helen Kauffman Smith was born in Chappell on December 8, 1931. They moved to the country when she was 4 years old. She went to the Whitney school for her first 2 years and graduated from the 8th grade from Mt. Vernon school. She finished her junior year of high school and married Glenn Clark on October 2, 1948 and inherited 2 very special stepchildren. She worked in restaurants and then went to work for Dr. Russell Rundquist and then Dr. Dwight Larson came to town and she worked for both of them until Dr. Larson went on his own.

They left Chappell in 1957 moving to Longmont, Colorado where Glenn did carpenter work and they ran a laundromat until 1960 when Glenn’s work took them to Golden. Helen worked in several restaurants for several years and then worked at a gift store in Lakewood and became manager. They left Colorado in 1974 to return to Chappell to care for Glenn’s mother and stayed.

Glenn and Helen did craft shows for many years and after the shows ended, they went to Port Aransas, Texas for the winters. They did a lot of fishing in the gulf and took many bus trips with their friends. In 2002 they sold their home and moved into an apartment at Hilltop Manor.

Helen loved to play cards and belonged to several bridge clubs and also played a lot of pinochle. She liked to travel which she and Glenn did whenever they could.

She leaves behind half-sister, Cathy and husband, Jack Hazen of Brush, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Lester Reichman; a very special friend, Christy Fischer who was like a daughter; and many more loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, stepchildren, Ray and Karen; parents, stepmother; 3 brothers, Burt, Bob and Lyle Smith; and half sister, Dorothy.