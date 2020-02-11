Henry Mendoza, Jr., 65, Gering

Henry Mendoza, Jr, 65 of Gering, NE died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-4 Wednesday at Gering Memorial Chapel. A rosary will be Wednesday at Christ the King at 5:30pm. Online condolences may be viewed on www.geringchapel.com.

Henry was born on May 8, 1954 in Kingsville, Texas to Henry Mendoza Sr. and Guadalupe (Pina) Mendoza. He received his education in Gering. He married Roberta Ramos in Gering, Nebraska and made their home in Scottsbluff and they had a daughter, Christina and son Carlos. Roberta passed in 1985. Later he met Mary Sanchez and together they had a son, George. Henry was a professional auto body painter. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers in Oshkosh restoring cars. He liked to travel and dance. He loved spending time with his family and friends and making his family laugh by joking around.

Henry is survived by his children Christina Mendoza (Carlos), George Sanchez (Erica) and Martin Hoppe; 6 grandchildren DeAngelo, Destinie, DaNae, Julian, Genevieve, and Layla; siblings: Aurora Bautista -TX, Armando Mendoza -Gering, Margaret Rohnke –Scottsbluff, Alonzo Mendoza – Gering, Martha Sabala – Gering, Ernesto Mendoza – Scottsbluff, Amy Noland –Oshkosh, Anita Mendoza –Gering, Arnold Mendoza – Gering and Andrea Lake – Oshkosh and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and son Carlos.