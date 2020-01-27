Herbert C. “Herb” Hinman, 93, Gering

Herbert C. “Herb” Hinman, 93, of Gering, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. At his request, cremation has taken place. His Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery outside of Scottsbluff with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the church or the donor’s choice. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.geringchapel.com

Herb was born April 11, 1926 in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska to Lloyd and Stella (James) Hinman. He lived all of his life in Scotts Bluff County except for a short time when the family lived at Bayard and while he was stationed in the Army (1945-1946). He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1943.

Herb was united in marriage to Marie A. Tillotson on December 5, 1945 in Scottsbluff. To this union three children were born. Herb farmed with his dad for two years and then worked at Valley Implement and Hiner Implement companies for 38 years in parts, becoming the manager and later an officer of Hiner Company.

Herb was baptized and a life-long member at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff where he served on the Board of Trustees, Budget and Finance Committees, and volunteered. Herb enjoyed dancing, fishing, water-skiing, bowling, building things using wood or metal, gardening, and decorating his yard and home for the holidays. Later in his retirement years he traveled, went on cruises, and visited Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and often Branson, Missouri.

Marie passed away in 2011. Herb married Pauline “Polly” Fisher Hays on October 25, 2012.

Herb is survived by his wife Pauline of Gering; children: Linda Hinman of Scottsbluff, Douglas (Barb) Hinman of Oregon, and Patrick (Val) Hinman of York, Nebraska; grandchildren Leslie (Matt) Templin, Janelle (Johnathan) Neal, Gregory Hinman, and Travis (Suzette) Hinman; great-grandchildren Riley (Emily) Hinman, Penelope Neal, Zachary, Abby, and Isaac Hinman; great-great-grandchildren Jaxon, Henry, and Harper Hinman; sister Ardis Bowen of Mitchell; sister-in-law Betty Maupin, of Montana; step-children: Devon (Gene) Curry of California and Randy and Elaine Hays of Cheyenne, WY; Polly’s grandchildren: Val (Brian) Mitchell, Stuart (Katie) Hayes, Melissa Michael, and Jesse Michael and son; Polly’s great-grandchildren Thomas Anderson, and Vaughn Marie and Willow Mitchell; nieces, nephews, and several extended family members.

Herb was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie, mother, father, sisters: Arlene (Leo) Wiege, Norma (Harold) Peterson, Mima (Dewain) Edgar and Donna (Irv) Schuman, brothers-in-law Bob Maupin and Kelly Bowen, sister-in-law Phyllis (Alex) Marsh, and brothers Morris and Dean who died in infancy.