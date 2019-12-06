Herschel Clyde Hubbard “Clyde” passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 4th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held December 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Westway Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde was born October 24th, 1951. He was raised and attended school in Gering. Clyde made great life-long friends in Gering schools. Clyde loved music, fishing and the outdoors.

Clyde married Sheri Schraeder to this union one son, Joshua was born. Clyde’s second marriage to Mary Muhlenkamp and they had a daughter Melissa. Clyde’s final marriage was to Carla Jo Macias a classmate from Gering.

He held a variety of jobs but excelled in Truck Driving throughout his life. He was in several trucking businesses with his father. He continued to drive until a stroke limited his mobility the last years of his life.

Clyde’s love of adventure drew him to Northern California for several years, where he served as the Postmaster of Sawyers Bar, CA. He also drove water trucks for the forest fires in season. He made close life-long friends during his time there.

He is survived by his mother Roberta (Betty), sister Linda Keller (Robert ‘Andy’ Kuzilik), brother Eldon (Candy), daughter Melissa (David) Ritner, son Joshua Anderson (Amanda) grandchildren, Devan, Riley, McKinley, Drake and Olivia, Justine, Joshua, Ireland, Arielle, Asher, great granddaughter Nevaeh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel, brother, Russell and Grandparents Clyde and Opal Hubbard, Marion and Lorna Devore.