Holly A. Heath, 28, Scottsbluff

Holly A. Heath, 28, of Scottsbluff, passed on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Visitation will take place from 1 to 5 PM on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel. A Wake Service will be held at 7 PM Monday at Christ The King Catholic Church at Gering. The family requests casual attire for the Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. As per Holly’s wishes, cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in care of Pat Heath for Aven, Evelyn, and Keelyn’s future educational needs or to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Holly was born January 27, 1991 in North Platte, Nebraska the daughter of Patrick Thomas and Shellie Marie (Guilliaume) Heath. She attended Geil Elementary School, Gering Jr. High School, and Gering High School. She was an awesome soccer player and was protective of her players.

Holly was a hard worker. She owned and operated her own landscaping company, Hal’s Lawn and Landscaping, and also worked as a shift supervisor at Runza.

Holly was a strong, dedicated, and protective single mother of 4 including an unborn child. She loved unconditionally and would drop anything at any time to take care of a family member or friend. She loved being outdoors around nature, taking photographs of sunsets, collecting rocks and petrified wood, gardening, and operating her lawn care/landscaping business.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and family, crocheting, reading, sketching, woodworking, fishing, and rescuing animals. As a child she would walk the neighborhood for “lost” cats and dogs. It was important to Holly to spend the holidays as a family and to keep the tradition of having a Christmas stocking filled by Santa for each family member.

Holly is survived by her parents Pat and Shellie Heath of Gering, sisters Amy (Cody) Tiedje of Holdrege, NE and Kristen (Joel) Vogel of Scottsbluff; fiancé Matthew James Johnson of Scottsbluff; her children who were her pride and joy: Aven Heath, Evelyn Ashling, and Keelyn Christine Laux; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Holly was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl and H. Nadine Heath and Robert, Sr. and Lillian Guilliaume.

Holly was so proud to be an organ donor and so excited to have the organ donor symbol on her driver’s license. Holly was able to fulfill her passion by giving the gift of life.