Ida Kuntz, 96, Scottsbluff

Ida Kuntz, 96, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 at her home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date for family.

Memorials may be made to Regional West Hospice.

Ida was born in Scottsbluff to Jacob G. and Mary (Hoffman) Betzolt on July 18, 1923. She attended Scottsbluff public schools. Ida married Henry Kuntz on May 30, 1942 and to this union, two children were born.

Ida was preceded in death by her Husband Henry, her parents, brothers: Jake and Alex Kuntz; sisters: Molly, Esther, Pauline Rein, and Esther I. Bauer.

Left to cherish Ida’s memory are her daughter Barbara A. Brann (Scottsbluff); son Henry Douglas (Judee) Kuntz of Naperville, IL; grandchildren: Shawn (Tracy) Brann of Wellington, CO; Autumn Schindlbeck of Aurora, IL; Tiffany Popdan of Thornton, CO; Troy Smith of Woodstock, GA; great-grandchildren: Jordyn and Jared Brann of Wellington, CO; and Nicklas Snow and Chase Schindlbeck of Aurora, CO.