Irene Greif, 92, Scottsbluff

Irene Greif, 92, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away in her home in Scottsbluff of natural causes and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 23, 2020. A private family service will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff on December 4th at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. The service will be available live on the Bridgman Funeral Home facebook page for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials in Irene’s honor may be given to Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Irene’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Irene Marion Greif was born on January 7, 1928 in Minatare, Ne, the daughter of Henry and Katherine (Heimbouch) Harimon. She attended the country school near Lake Minatare and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1944, two years ahead of time. She married John Alfred Greif in Scottsbluff on December 26, 1946. She was a lifelong resident of Scotts Bluff County.

Irene worked as a bookkeeper before becoming the church secretary at the Berean Church in Scottsbluff for twenty plus years, retiring in 1990. Then in 1992 after her husband’s passing, she was a volunteer with the shopping for seniors program at Panhandle Coop. She retired from volunteering in 2018 at the age of 90. She enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling in her spare time and in later years, watching game shows, reading and doing word puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Root and son Bradley (Sharon), daughter-in-law Cathy. Her grandchildren, Dana (Bill) Hardy, Carrie (Josh) Weimer, Seth (Gretchen) Root, Teresa (Jon) Bentley, Heather (Jon) Hauschild, Austin (Sami) Schaub, Jacob Hansen and Robbie Hansen. Her brothers, Reinnie (Arlene) and Harold (Elnora) Harimon along with 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, stepmother, husband, son Brian, son-in-law Ike, brother Kenneth (Pauline) and infant sister.