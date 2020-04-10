Irma Virginia Hernadez De Soto, 67, Grand Island

Irma Virginia Hernandez De Soto, 67, of Grand Island, NE, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Grand Island. Her family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Her visitation will be Monday, April 13, 2020 from 5-8pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. In accordance with social distancing, the doorway will be monitored so as to uphold the 10 person rule. Her book will be available and cards accepted all day Monday at the funeral home. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Irma’s honor be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by viewing Irma’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Irma was born in Sterling, CO to Gerardo and Victoria Hernandez. From the age of 2 her family moved to Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up working on the family farm there with her 10 siblings.

At the age of 24 she married Javier Soto. They lived in Mexico City for about 2 years. In 1979, they moved to Mitchell, NE. They lived in the Nebraska Panhandle until 2017. Then she moved to Grand Island, where she lived the rest of her life.

Irma enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, dancing and being around family. For many years she attended mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff and most recently was a member at St Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

She is survived by her husband Javier; 3 children, Alejandro, Jacqueline, and Javier Jr; 5 grandchildren, Francisco, Jose Jr, Mara, Mila and Makayla; and siblings Olga, Lilia, Antonio, Glafira, Rafael, Selina, Leonor, Gerardo Jr, Laura and Maria.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Gerardo and Victoria, and her sister Aida and her still born daughter.

She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister.