Isaac “Buddy” Bell, 85, of Oshkosh passed away early Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Bell family.