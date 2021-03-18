Isidro “Sid” Flores, 76, Coffeyville, Ks.

Isidro “Sid” Flores, 76, of Coffeyville, KS, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Coffeyville Regional Medical Hospital in Coffeyville, KS.

A private family funeral Mass will be held on March 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard, NE, with Father C.P. Varghese officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at the Bayard Cemetery, with military honors, following the service. A memorial has been established to the Ryann and Haley Flores Scholarship Fund, Commercial Bank, 105 E 9th St, Coffeyville KS, 67337.

There is no visitation at the funeral home. Friends wishing to sign the book of condolences may do so at the graveside service. You may view the online obituary and share condolences with the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Isidro “Sid” Onecemo Flores, Jr., son of Isidro Onecemo Flores, Sr. and Vivian Mae (McMaster) Flores, was born August 8, 1944, in Scottsbluff, NE. As a young man, Sid was a stand out athlete at Bayard High School, winning the gold medal in the Class B mile run at the 1962 Nebraska State Track Meet. While track and cross country were his strongest sports, he was also a member of the football and basketball teams. He grew up very active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard, NE, serving as an altar boy, was a member, and later a leader, of the local Boy Scouts, and played on the Bayard Legion baseball team. After high school he attended Scottsbluff Community College before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, one on the same ship as his younger brother Carlos. After the war he returned to the panhandle of Nebraska, attended and embarked on a career with Sprint, the company where he spent his entire working life.

On November 15, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sandra Bangert in Bayard. To this union, one son was born: Aaron Paul Flores. Sid’s greatest loves in life were his wife and son, and watching his son play and coach football was his greatest joy. He drove countless hours and untold miles to watch Aaron play and coach, from Olathe, KS, to St. Joseph, MO, to Fulton, MS, to Coffeyville, KS and hundreds of points in between. He would often arrive at Aaron’s games even before the team. Sid was the life of every party, especially family weddings; his favorite song was Wipe Out and when it came on, he owned the dance floor. Sid loved his family, never missed a wedding, ball game or track meet if he could help it, even those of his great nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his loving wife Sandi, and he made sure she never missed out on a minute of their lives. Their dedication to each other was an inspiration to their entire family. He spent his retirement playing golf, and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals. Sid was also an amazing big brother to his four younger siblings and dedicated papa to his granddaughters Ryann and Haley.

He is survived by daughter in law Kristen Flores and granddaughters Ryann and Haley Flores of Coffeyville, KS, sister Sharon and husband Margarito Ochoa of Chambersburg, PA, brothers Carlos and wife Linda Flores of Sidney, NE, Steve and wife Linda Flores of Loveland, CO, Frank and wife Gloria Flores of Longmont, CO and sister in law Nadine and husband Eddy McNabb of Bayard, NE, many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Bangert) Flores, son Aaron Paul Flores and parents Isidro and Vivian Flores Sr.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel of Scottsbluff, NE is in charge of arrangements.