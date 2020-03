Jack C. Freeman, 72, of Oshkosh passed away Thursday afternoon March 5, 2020 at Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Oshkosh United Methodist Church with Gary Norrod officiating. A lunch will follow.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Freeman family.

Memorials in Jack’s name can be made to the Oshkosh United Methodist Church.