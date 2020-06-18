Jack Corr, Scottsbluff

Jack Jorn Corr of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully at his home early Monday morning June 15, 2020 with family by his side. Jack was born on November 26, 1935 to Paul and Helen Corr in Scottsbluff. He graduated from Melbeta High School in 1954. He married Dorothy Joann Cochran on June 11, 1955 and celebrated their 65th anniversary on Thursday before his death.

He is survived by his wife Joann, 2 daughters Sandi (Ernie) Bybee of Sidney and Lori (Steve) Geist of Gothenburg; 2 sons Steve (Angela) Corr of Washington and Scott (Shelley) Corr of Scottbluff; 10 grandchildren Cori (Jon) Koehler, DeAnn (Allison) Barry, David (Sammi) Corr, Beau (Shelly) Bybee, Amber Corr (Steve Wells), Tyler (Mandi) Barry, Chris (Christina) Corr, Josh (Shelby) Corr, Paige Corr and Ty Corr; 11 great grandchildren Chaz and Taylyn Bauer, Blake Corr, Lane and Tessa Bybee, Mia and Sai Wells, BoDelle Koehler, Jack, Charlie and Henry Barry and 2 more little Corrs on the way; 2 brothers Paul (Jeanne) Corr and Harvey (Carol) Corr both of California; 3 sisters-in-law and 2 brother-in-laws, special family friend Roxi Corr and many nieces and nephews from both the Corr and Cochran families. He loved you all more than you will ever know.

Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and grandson Danny Barry.

Jack enjoyed making wood toys for his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jack was a practical joker and loved to tease and he also loved to play cribbage. Everyone entering his home was usually given a hot cinnamon fire ball. Many thanks to wonderful neighbors and friends: He may not have always remembered your name but he never forgot your face. Special thanks to his home care help and hospice: you all made his end of life better.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place on July 3, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to Festival of Hope in Scottsbluff. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Chapel facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Rest in peace until we meet again.