Jack Leach, 86, Lewellen

Jack Leach, 86, of Lewellen passed away Wednesday evening January 8, 2020 at the Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Lewellen with Pastors Janie Freeman and Karen and Len Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Hollow Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials in Jack’s name can be made to the Lewellen Volunteer Fire Dept C/o David Dymak/Fire Chief 19911 Road 56A, Lewellen, NE 68147 or donor’s choice.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Leach family.