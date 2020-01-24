Jacki L. Johns, 62, Minatare

Jacki L Johns, 62 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her memorial services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bradley Kihlthau officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com .

Jacki was born on June 19, 1957 in Casper, Wyoming to Ken and Pat (Reynolds) Manka. She received her early education in Melbeta, graduating from Melbeta High School. She married Greg Johns.

Jacki worked at The Flame, Koala Club, Dana J Weber, Countryman Assoc, Douglas, Kelley & Ostdiek Law Firm and finally at Floyds Truck Sales & Service.

She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Jacki loved and treasured spending time with her grandkids, watching them play sports, having Blake tell her where to go during the Sugar Valley Rally. She enjoyed traveling to Kansas City every year to watch Jimmie Johnson, played shuffle board with her dad every year. She enjoyed spending time outside, whether gardening or seeing the countryside on the back of a bike.

Jacki is survived by her daughter Linsy; sons Nathan and Jason (Aspen); grandkids Kaitlin, Brianna, Rachel, Jaden Johns, Blake, Kelsi and Brooke Greene, Leila Stevens and soon to be grandson of Jason; great granddaughter Ava Stevens; dad Ken Manka; brother Kenny (Kay) Manka; sister Holly (Corey) Feil; sister-in-law Christy Manka and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mom Pat and brother Steve Manka.