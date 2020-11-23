James Andrew Strong, 54, Scottsbluff

James Andrew Strong, 54, of Scottsbluff was born December 3rd, 1965 in Eugene, Oregon to James Leonard Strong and Shirley Lou Strong. He went to be with his Lord and Savior November 19, 2020.

His memorial service will be at First Assembly Of God in Scottsbluff with Pastor Leroy Wyer officiating on Nov. 30th at 10:00am.

Preceding him in death are his Father James Strong; grandparents Annie and George Cox, Clerence and Anna Strong, and Willard Spurgin; four Aunts and one uncle as well as many Cousins.

He is survived by his mother Shirley Strong ; brother Mike (Brenda) Strong; his Son Brandon Bauer of Scottsbluff; his Daughters Raylee (John) Lynch of Gillette Wyoming, Jessica (Cody) Wease, and Jamie Lou Strong of Casper Wyoming; grandchildren Jacelyn, Kayla, Emily, and Dominic Bauer, Rayshawn, Jared, Jackson, Jordan and Shaelynn Lynch, Airean Wease, Larz Dimmick, and Christopher McCollum; his uncle Doyle (Linda) Cox,; aunt Elizabeth Pratt; nieces Taylor, Tatum, Haleigh, and Sophia Strong; nephews Darian and Brock.

He will be missed by many friends and family who love him.