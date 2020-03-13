Funeral services for JAMES CHARLES PERALES, 31, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. James died at his home on March 11, 2020. Memorials may be given to the family for support of his children. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be open briefly following the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

James was born February 6, 1989 in Rapid City, South Dakota to August Stienmetz and Juanita Calderon. The family moved to Fort Laramie, Wyoming and he received his early education there. He worked as a cook at Jose Pizano’s and the Bronco Grill until 2019 when he started work for Wyoming Weatherization in Torrington, Wyoming as a technician. He met Meisha Wengler in 2011 and they had a son Barrett in 2013. He later met Heather Sarha and they had a daughter Piper in 2016.

James enjoyed working on cars especially Camaros. He also enjoyed fishing, watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, and Colorado Rockies games, cooking and barbecuing.

James is survived by his children Barrett Perales and Piper Perales of Torrington, Wyoming; sisters Stephanie (Chris) Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Tiana (Jeff) Robbins of Fleming, Colorado; grandmother Marie Stienmetz of Mission, South Dakota; aunt Charlotte Preston of Gering, Nebraska; cousins Michael Lee Preston Jr and Charles Preston of Omaha, Nebraska; step-daughter Kayleeann Meacham; uncle Michael Lee Preston Sr of Omaha; and two bros David Fronapfel of Torrington and Nick Sterkel of Brush, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and great grandparents.