James DeWayne Massey, Sr., 92, Scottsbluff

James DeWayne Massey, Sr. passed away Wednesday, August 12th at Scottsbluff at the age of 92. A family burial will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with a memorial service to be held on Wednesday, September 16th.

Jim was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska on August 10, 1928, the son of John Moore and Iva Pearl (Richardson) Massey. He attended school at Grand Island graduating with the class of 1946. He played basketball and was the drum major of the Grand Island High School marching band. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent time in the Mediterranean Sea. He received WWII victory and occupation medals. He attended Hastings College and the University of Nebraska where he was affiliated with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

He married Dorothy (Elliott) at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff on July 12, 1953. He began working in the insurance business in 1953 and became President/Owner of the J. G. Elliott Insurance Company until he sold the business to his son John in 1994. He was also a real-estate broker and a certified appraiser. He was a bank director for Scottsbluff National Bank and Trust Company from 1976-1996 when he joined the board of Platte Valley Companies.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Elks, the Masonic Lodge, the American Legion and the VFW. He was either president or chairman of the board of directors of the following organizations: Rotary, West Nebraska General Hospital Board of Directors, West Nebraska General Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, Community Chest, United Way, Scottsbluff School Board, County Young Republicans, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Scottsbluff/Gering Payroll Development, and the YMCA. He was a Nebraska Diplomat, and an Ak-Sar-Ben Ambassador. He served the University of Nebraska in several capacities including the Board of Directors of Nebraska Health Services, the University of Nebraska Alumni Association executive committee, the University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors, the University of Nebraska Foundation board, and the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council. He enjoyed traveling, golf, collecting western art, fishing, hunting, and watching the activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in March 2020. Jim and Dorothy have three children all of Scottsbluff; Jim Jr (Barbie), John (Megan), and Sandy and four grandsons, Trevor (Leah), Jack, Ryan (Katlyn), and Jake; and great grandchildren Liam, Elliott, Blake and Tennasyn. Other survivors include his brother Roger (Carolyn) of Lincoln, his brother in law Ted Westervelt of Scottsbluff, and Dallas (Paul) Snyder as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother R. L. (Jean), her sisters-in law Betty (Al) Metcalf, Katy (Roy) Yaley, and Jean Westervelt.