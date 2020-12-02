James Edward Simon, 93, Laramie, Wy.

James Edward Simon 1926- 2020 James Edward Simon, 93, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away peacefully in his home with his family Sept. 11, 2020. He was born October 31, 1926 to Edward and Grace (Roberts) Simon in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the oldest son of 9 children.

At age 11, Jim worked in the family business, the Edw. Simon and Sons House Moving Co. In 1944 Jim earned his high school diploma at the North Platte School of Commerce, while graduating with an Associate Business Degree. From 1944 -1946 Jim proudly served during World War ll with the Navy Seabees as a member of the 48th Naval Construction Regiment in Iwo Jima and Okinawa, receiving Commendation for Excellent Performance of Duty. He earned the rank of Carpenter’s Mate 2nd class for his knowledge of pouring concrete and carpentry he learned from his father growing up. After the Navy, Jim and his first wife Audrey raised 3 children Steve, Colleen and Cindy in North Platte. Jim worked for 3 years for McPherson home building. Then in 1954, Jim started the James E Simon Co. in North Platte, NE expanding to Scottsbluff, NE, Rapid City, SD, Cheyenne, WY, and Indio, CA growing to 380 employees. The James E. Simon Co. was Jim’s second family. He and his employees were loyal to each other. Jim was a mentor, a teacher, and a generous boss to many. After selling the construction company, Jim retired to his ranch near Laramie in 1994 with his second wife Judy where he continued working with his yellow toys (Caterpillar) and a Mack truck.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Stephen Edward Simon; great-granddaughter Audrey Haberman; sister Esther and husband Ralph Johnston; brothers, Kenneth and wife Rita, Robert and wife Inge, John “J.B.”, and Eddie; brother-in-law Robert (Edna May) Lofing; sister-in-law Dorothy (Cecil) Simon; and Sandman, his yellow Labrador.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judith Ann Kimball Simon, of Laramie; daughters Colleen (Robert) Willits of Cheyenne and Cindy Simon of Omaha; grandchildren Kelly (Jeremy) Kamarad of Cheyenne; Beth (Matthew) Farwell of Cumming, GA; Stephen (Amy) Haberman of Papillion; Samuel (Erica) Haberman of Oklahoma City; John (Erin) Willits of Fort Collins; and Annie (Khoa) Pham of Jersey City; 13 great grandchildren; brothers Cecil Simon of North Platte; Howard and wife Billie Jean Simon of Scottsbluff; his sister Edna May Lofing of Scottsbluff; and sister-in-law Sandy (J.B.) Simon of Scottsbluff.

The family had a small COVID service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE with full military honors under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.