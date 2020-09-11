James “Jim” A. Green, 73, Scottsbluff

James “Jim” A. Green, 73 of Scottsbluff passed away on September 9, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14 from 4-6 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Courtier officiating. Funeral service will be live streamed on Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering immediately following the service. A memorial has been established to Nebraska Babe Ruth Baseball. Jim’s dream was every boy should have the chance to play baseball. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Jim was born December 17, 1946 in Scottsbluff to Albert and Florence (Foster) Green and received his education in Scottsbluff. He married Roberta Templar on November 19, 1966 in Gering and made their home in Scottsbluff.

Jim started working for Wholesale Motive in 1970. He started the automotive paint sales and became the outside salesman for the automotive paints. He became manager and part owner of Wholesale Motive retiring in 2011. He was a member of the Elks Club, 23 Club Baseball and was Babe Ruth Nebraska State Baseball Commissioner for 40 years. He was inducted into the Nebraska Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Midwest Plains Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jim is survived by his wife Roberta, daughter Jana (Steve) Mount, son Allan, grandchildren Skyler (Amy) Mount, Alexis Green, Spencer Mount, Andrew Mount, Gianni Green and Blake Green. Great grandchildren Emma Kuxhausen-Mount, Axton Green and Zoey Mount. Sisters Deloris (Ron) Lockman, Joanne (Lou) Ahlers, brother Bob (Alma) Green and mother-in-law Treva Templar.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Corey Green and father-in-law Bill Templar.