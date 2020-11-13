James (Jim) Laessle, 87, Scottsbluff

James (Jim) Laessle, 87, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on November 10 at Heritage Estates. Due to the current health and safety concerns, a private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial with Fr. Mark Selvey officiating, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jim’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Legacy of the Plains Museum or to Friends of the Midwest Theater.

Jim was born on June 5, 1933 to Herman and Elsie (Hoffman) Laessle in Scottsbluff, NE. He received his early education at Haig School, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1951. Following high school Jim married Geraldine (Geri) Kenzy on July 6, 1952. Their children are Dana Laessle (Joe), Jana Bode (Brad), Kim Hurst (Tim), Sheryl Harvey (Steve), Sandy Kirkland (Jack) and Jean Ann Watermeier (Dan).

Jim spent his life farming the family owned farm in Mitchell Valley, receiving numerous agricultural awards. Jim was active in the community, serving on the Haig School Board, past president of Panhandle Cooperative Association Board of Directors, and many others. He always managed to find time to attend his children’s activities and, when possible, slipped away on occasion to enjoy some deep-sea fishing. After his retirement he enjoyed golf, travel, attending his grandchildren’s sporting, music and theater events. He cherished spending time with his family and friends. His favorite pastime was teasing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After Geri’s death, Jim married Jeanne Nay on April 25, 2006. Jim and Jeanne shared a love for travel. They enjoyed spending time at their homes in Scottsbluff and Estes Park.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Geri in July 2000, parents, sister and brother-in-law Audrey (Kenneth) Peck, sister and brother-in-law Donna (Ed) Wardlow-Keating and brother, Michael Laessle, mother-in-law Marion Kenzy, sister-in-law Donna Treece & brother-in-law Kenneth “Butch” Kenzy.

He is survived by wife Jeanne Laessle, his 6 children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.