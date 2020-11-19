James “Jim” Ray Jackson, 90

James “Jim” Ray Jackson , age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2020 in Kearney, NE.

A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

You may view Jim’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Jim’s care and funeral arrangements.

Jim was born on August 7, 1930 in Rantoul, IL to William and Faye (Susdorf) Jackson. He graduated from Rantoul High School in 1948. After high school, Jim attended Wesleyan University, then paused his higher education to serve in the US Air Force. In 1952, Jim restarted his education and went on to earn several degrees, including a Bachelor of Foreign Trade and an MBA. Jim used his education to pursue a career in the oil, gas, and mining industry, and spent the next 31 years working in locations such as Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Chile, and the southern US.

On August 27, 1966 Jim married Nina (Batchelor) Livengood, in Castle Rock, CO. Together they traveled and experienced many different cultures. Jim loved the Spanish language, and once retired, he often sought out ways to chat with native Spanish speakers. In retirement, he traveled to Mexico numerous times for mission trips.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nina of Scottsbluff, NE, stepson Terry (Pat) Livengood of Chappell, NE, stepdaughter-in-law Cathy Livengood of Scottsbluff, NE, nephews William Jackson and James D. Jackson, four grandchildren – Stacie (Luke) Ward, Brenda (Shane) Hess, Marci (JJ) Meyer, and Jerrod Livengood, eight great-grandchildren – Julie and Dani Ward, Carlie (Taryn) Hawks, Teagan and Haylee Sitzman, Jake Meyer, Ashlyn and Eli Hess, and numerous grandnieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his stepson Scott Livengood, his parents, one brother and sister-in-law.