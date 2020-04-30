James Randall “JR” Lind, 64, Scottsbluff

James Randall “JR” Lind, 64, of Scottsbluff, was reunited with his youngest son in Heaven on April 28, 2020.

The family is planning a celebration of JR’s life on the 4th of July to honor his memory. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center who not only delivered his daily lunch, but also provided JR an opportunity to chat with their incredible volunteers. Donations can be mailed to 1517 Broadway Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. For those who wish to leave condolences for the family, they may do so at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

JR was born in Torrington, WY on Christmas Day in 1955 to James and Enid Lind. His early education was received in Lyman, Nebraska, later graduating from Huntly, Wyoming. JR attended college at LCCC, graduating with a degree in Mechanics in 1976. He grew up the middle child with two sisters, Suzanne and Kari.

In 1980, JR married Sheila Grothe. JR and Sheila raised their three sons Chris, Matt, and Tyler in Scottsbluff where JR worked at Western Sugar for 19 years. After their divorce, JR moved to Minnesota for 6 years where he owned and operated a service station. In an effort to be closer to family, JR moved back to Wyoming where he worked for the Wyo-Cross Ranch in LaGrange, Wyoming until his retirement in early 2016. After retiring, JR moved to Scottsbluff so he could be involved with his grandchildren’s activities.

JR was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed collecting coins, watches, knives, and guns. JR loved spoiling his grandchildren for Christmas and was a firework fanatic who lived for the 4th of July. He loved shooting off an impressive display for his family and friends. He also always looked forward to his yearly date with his sisters to make salsa and enjoyed sharing the fruits of their labor with everyone he could.

JR is preceded in death by parents Jim and Enid Lind; both paternal and maternal grandparents; son Tyler Lind; and former wife Sheila Randall.

He is survived by two sons: Chris (Cari) of Scottsbluff, NE and Matt of Gillette, WY; Grandchildren Shelby Fisher, Caleb Lind, and Kaidynce Lind; sisters Suzanne Lind of Torrington, WY and Kari (Jeff) McClun of Veteran, WY; nephews and nieces Kody (Tyler) McClun, Kiffany McClun, and Kassidy McClun; great nephews Mason, Kanin, and Kyson; and aunt Kayce Weber of Torrington, WY.