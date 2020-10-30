Jamieson Lee Johnson, Montrose, Colorado

Jamieson was called home after sustaining injuries following a fall at his home in Montrose, CO. Jamie was born February 24, 1971 in Denver, CO to Daniel Lee Johnson and Joy Schmidt Johnson (Carlson). He grew up in Silverthorne, CO and Buena Vista, CO before moving to Gering, NE where he attended school and graduated in 1989. Jamie was very fun loving and enjoyed playing pranks on his siblings. As a young boy he delivered newspapers for the Star Herald. He enjoyed summers with his father fishing and enjoying each other’s company.

In high school he worked for KFC, working his way to management and regional training which took him to Goodland, KS, Ft. Morgan and Delta, CO and Laramie, WY. He joined the Navy serving from 1998-2004 and achieved the rank of ET2. While on the USS Eisenhower he enjoyed exploring the ports of call in the Mediterranean Sea and passing through the Suez Canal. He used the GI bill to continue his training and received his AS from ECPI College of Technology and earned a BS in Computer Networking from Strayer University. After his honorable discharge he moved to Cheyenne, WY where he was employed as a Senior Network Engineer at Dish Network Co. In Cheyenne Jamieson met the love of his life, Andrea Rinne, and they have spent 13 happy years together. In 2018 they moved to Montrose, CO where Jamie went to work for Elevate Internet as a Network Operations Support Analyst.

Jamieson loved the outdoors, cruising on his motorcycle and watching UFC. He followed the Broncos and the Avs, and enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family.

Jamie is survived by his partner Andrea Rinne, daughters Natasha Marie Johnson, Montrose, CO, and Nicole LeAnn(Tommy) and granddaughter Isabella Van Nest, Berthoud, CO, his mother, Joy (Val) Carlson, Gering, NE, father, Dan (Trina) Johnson, Galax, VA, sister Karla Frailey, Scottsbluff, NE, brothers Kelley (Anita) Kisser, Scottsbluff, NE, Kurt (Beth) Kisser, Firestone, CO. Stepsisters, Vanessa (Ed) Bartels, Grand Island, NE, Valerie (Mike) Hraban, Billings, MT, Sandy (Greg) Erickson, Ypsilanti, MI and stepbrother, Craig (Josie) Carlson, Billings, MT, numerous nieces and nephews, the mother of his children, Lisa Barnett Fowlkes, the mother of his stepdaughter, Julie Maguire Johnson, and stepdaughter Rae Lyn Elgohary. Preceding Jamie were his grandparents Ernest and Edna Schmidt, Howard William and Johnnie Mae Johnson, and stepbrother, Eric Carlson.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held in Montrose. A celebration of life and interment will be held in Nebraska with a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project or Homes For Our Troops.

Wounded Warrior Project or Homes For Our Troops.