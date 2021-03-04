Jan “Naj” Higgins, 66, Bayard

Jan “Naj” Higgins, 66, of Bayard, passed away on February 28, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration Of Life will be held in a few weeks. Inurnment will be held in McCracken, KS in September of 2021. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com or to the family at 18191 East Crestridge Drive, Centennial, CO 80015.

Jan was born April 8, 1954 in Chappell, Nebraska to Henry and Virginia (Spivey) Higgins. He graduated from Melbeta High School in 1972. To begin his career in welding, he attended WNCC to learn his trade, working alongside his father-in-law. He earned over 12 welding certifications throughout his career.

Jan and Dianna Troxel were married in 1972 and to this union two children were born: Shad and Misty. His kids were his pride and joy. Jan and Dianna divorced in 1992. Jan married Brenda McDaniel and they later divorced.

Jan worked all over the Valley: Carena Drive-In during high school; Lockwood, Burlington-Northern Railroad in Guernsey, Kelley Irrigation, R & C Welding, and Lays Mining. He also owned his own rig and business. Jan worked alongside his mother at the Melbeta and Scottsbluff Flame Lounge and the Rusty Nail.

He was a hard-working man who would help anyone who needed it. His love for music was a big part of his life. He loved collecting records and “sharing” them with his family. He would come home and crank it up and jam out. Thanks to Jan, his family has a love for classic rock. His laughter and smile would light up the room. He had a unique presence. Jan loved watching Youtube after his retirement, hanging with his dog, and talking to family and friends. His stomping grounds for the longest time was the Rompus Room playing Keno. Jan had a huge heart of gold, was kind, loving, and ornery. He played hard and worked hard. He was a dear, loyal, and caring friend.

Survivors include his son Shad; daughter Misty; grandson Robert; brothers Martin (Mary), Jim (Susan), and Tracy (Leanne); sister Sue (Larry) Amateis; sister-in-law Sheryl Higgins; nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends.

Preceding him in death were his parent, brother Lennie, and nephew Spencer.

Jan will be dearly missed and will be in our hearts forever.