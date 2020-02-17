Janet McMullen Coats, 82, Grant

Janet McMullen Coats age 82 passed away surrounded by her family and friends on February 14, 2020 at Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the Arthur Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Coats family.

Janet was born June 30, 1937 to John and Katie McMullen in Ogallala, Nebraska. Janet was raised in Arthur County until the age of 10 when the family moved to Ogallala where she attended school. Janet worked very hard outside of her home most of her life. She worked at TRW in Ogallala before moving to Missouri and owning her own dairy, after several years of milking and tending to her dairy cows, she returned to Oshkosh, Nebraska where she worked at Marshall Town until it closed. In Janet’s later years she worked in a Nursing home in Alma and a Daycare in Oshkosh. Janet’s final job that she loved so much was taking care Shawn, Bo and Brock.

Janet left behind 6 children Mike Dunlap of Denver, CO, Pam (Ed) Horr of Brule, Ne. Brenda (Fabian) Thompson Oshkosh, NE. Desire Coats, Ogallala, NE. Tom Coats, West Plains, MO. Tony (Cindy) Coats West Plains, MO. 3 Surviving sisters Mary Marie of Ogallala, Ne, Carol Adams El Paso, Tx and Arlenda (Rocky) Bott of Austin, Texas. Living Grandchildren include April (Brandon) Toepfer of Lewellen, Ne. Shannon Thompson, Texas, Billie (Luke) McGinley McCook, Ne. Jake Coats West Plains, MO. Johnathan Paskell Coats of Ogallala, NE. Great Grandchildren include JD (Kacey) Toepfer, Ariela Collazo, William Collazo and Fabian Moreno of Oshkosh, Ne. Destiney McGinley and Lucas McGinley of McCook, Ne. Great Great Grandson Reid Wingard Toepfer. Janet has several nieces and nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her Father John (Buster) McMullen, Mother Katie McMullen, Brother Leroy McMullen, Sister Nina McMullen, Grandson Thomas Coats and Great Granddaughter Alysia Jangelo.

Pallbearers: Ed Horr, Fabian Thompson, Brandon Toepfer, JD Toepfer, William Collazo, Fabian Moreno and Luke McGinley