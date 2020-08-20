Janet Ramig, 78, passed from this world to her eternal home in Heaven in the presence of her family on August 18, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering Nebraska.

Janet was born November 11, 1941 to Art and Thelma (Klepper) Diemer. She attended Mitchell and McGrew public schools graduating from McGrew High School in 1959. Following high school she attended Hastings College.

Janet’s life purpose was to serve her wonderful, merciful savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and to serve her family. She used her musical gifts, skills and talents as worship service pianist, choir member, and as a vocalist for special occasions. She taught Sunday School classes for children and adult ladies. She raised three boys, was faithful in prayer and loved to host family gatherings and events. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her enduring, characteristic smile was a blessing to many.

She was a member of churches in Nebraska, Ohio, Idaho and Wyoming.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter, Robin Miller.

Surviving Janet are her husband Alexander “Sandy” Ramig; sons Cley Miller, Cory Miller and daughter in law Sherri and Chris Miller and daughter in law Diedre; brother Jerry Diemer and sister in law Beverly; grandchildren Brooke Burford, Ashby Adams, Jana DeBoer, Becca Miller, Caleb Miller, Zachery Miller; and ten great-grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held August 24, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with the family present to greet guests from 5 to 7. A private service for family will be held August 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Dugan Kramer Chapel with Pastor Brent DeYong presiding. The service will be live streamed on the Dugan Kramer Face book site. Immediately following, a public graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Memorial gifts maybe sent to Ligonier Ministries or the Alzheimer’s Association.