Janice Hubbard, 80, Scottsbluff

Janice Hubbard, age 80, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away Saturday evening, December 14, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1939, in George, Iowa, the sole daughter of the late Velma Lockard.

Mom graduated from high school and was accepted to the University of Iowa. While earning her Bachelor’s degree, she was on the basketball team, played bagpipes in the Marching Band Scottish Highlanders and met her future husband.

After several moves around the country, mom settled in the Scottsbluff area in 1973. Our mother was busy raising children, managing her businesses and volunteering playing organ and singing in church. She was an amazing mom.

Janice is survived by two sons and three daughters; David (Donna) Canell, Mike (Michelle) Gay, Leah (Jeff) Brown, Pamela (Eric) Burnelis, and Laura (Mike) Salazar. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother to Shelby, Kassidy, Keaton (Brooke), Mikka, Alexandria, Savana, Ledger, Rose, Ryanne (Anthony), Trevor, Ryker, Mia, Casen and Harper. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Melvin Canell, whom they shared five children. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her second husband, Max Hubbard, mother, Velma Lockard and son-in-law, Dustin Lane.

A private burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in George, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Monument Care and Rehab on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, 3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com