Jason Lewison, 42, Scottsbluff

Jason Lewison, age 42 of Scottsbluff, NE passed away Monday, October 21st, 2019 at his home.

Jason was born May 30, 1977 in Kimball, NE to Tony Lewison and Shirley Sharp and received his early education in the Kimball schools. Jason then attended Mitchell High School and MMI College, graduating second in his class.

Jason and April (Verrett) were married on September 18th, 2010 at Gurnsey Reservoir and made their home in Scottsbluff. Together, Jason and April built and developed the business Precision Cycle and their love for Harley Davidson motorcycles. They would help customers repair their motorcycles day or night and often went the extra mile to make sure to get them back on the road with a smile.

Survivors include his wife, April and their daughter, Madison; Jason’s father, Tony Lewison (Scottsbluff, NE); mother, Shirley Sweezy (Rapid City, SD); brothers, Joel and Bobbi Lewison (Phoenix, AZ), Shane Lewison (Rapid City, SD), Darryn and Breana Lewison (Phoenix, AZ); mother and father-in-law, Charlene and Jimmy Brown (Odessa, TX); and numerous relatives and very close friends.

Jason has been cremated according to his wishes. A memorial service with friend and pastor, Giles Armstrong, officiating will be at the Mitchell Berean Church on Friday, October 25th at 2pm. The family requests in Jason’s honor, anyone who would care to ride their motorcycle to the service, please do so. A memorial fund has been set up at Platte Valley Bank for the Lewison family.

