Jean Ann Hilderman, 87, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021 at The Residency Care Center with family by her side after a long, courageous battle with cancer and heart issues.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family-only memorial service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2:00 p.m., at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Mark Selvey officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the St. Francis Episcopal Church Facebook page and website, www.saintf.org. A private interment at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff will immediately follow the funeral. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean’s name be made to The Residency Care Center, Regional West Hospice, or St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences by be made by visiting Jean’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jean was born near the North Dakota/Montana state line in McKenzie County, North Dakota on April 27, 1933 to Ethel (Cook) and Elzie (Mike) Ward. After graduating high school in Fairview, Montana in 1951, she worked as a legal secretary in Sidney and Billings, Montana. While working in Billings, Jean went to Washington, DC and helped with lobbying work for the National Beef Council and the National Cattlemen’s Association. From there she assisted in setting up the two organizations’ national offices in Kansas City, Missouri. After moving back to Billings, she married Ray Hilderman on July 27, 1957. She and Ray moved to Denver later that year while Ray completed his accounting degree at Denver University. During their time in Denver, Jean worked for the manager of the Geophysical department of Carter Oil. She and Ray moved to Scottsbluff in Dec. 1958 where Jean was a legal secretary for the law firm of Wright and Simmons until the birth of their daughter Teresa Jean in 1962. Later, Jean worked during tax seasons for over 20 years with Ray at his CPA firm.

Volunteering was an important part of Jean’s life, and she shared her time and innumerable talents with a number of organizations in Scottsbluff. After she and Ray joined Plymouth Congregational Church in 1959, she held many offices there over the next 50-plus years, in addition to teaching Sunday school and being active in Pilgrim Society. She served as Bethel Secretary for Job’s Daughters, was a Girl Scout leader, and served a term as President of the Volunteers and Friends of Regional West during her decades of volunteering at the hospital, including years as a volunteer at the Breast Health Center. She volunteered as a shopper for seniors at Panhandle Coop, was a member of PEO Chapter FC and The Questers Club, and co-chaired the first Penny Carnival at Westmoor Elementary School in Scottsbluff. In later years, Jean served on numerous committees at the Residency in Scottsbluff.

Family was everything to Jean, and she cherished being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. As they grew, she loved cheering on grandson Drew in soccer and tennis, and attending granddaughter Carolyn’s piano recitals, dance recitals and competitions, and drill team events. She took great pride in creating a cozy, welcoming home – the kind of place where friends and family loved spending time. Jean enjoyed gardening, traveling, bridge clubs, reading, baking, and cooking. She was an expert on all things tea, and her family’s annual Christmas tea, complete with reading “A Cup of Christmas Tea,” was a treasured tradition for decades that continues today. In her later years, she and Teresa enjoyed traveling together to Las Vegas; Savannah; Breckenridge; Victoria, Canada; and a special trip back to her hometown of Fairview, Montana.

Survivors include her daughter Teresa (Tod) Clark of Omaha and Gothenburg; grandson Drew (Bethany) Clark of Omaha, granddaughter Carolyn (Scott) Nelson of New York City; great-grandsons Barrett and Collin Clark of Omaha, sisters Betty Hegge of Williston, North Dakota; Shirley Propp of Azle, Texas; and Janice (Chuck) Jacobson of Fayetteville, North Carolina; plus many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Ethel Ward; husband, Ray Hilderman; brother Jim Ward; and brothers-in-law Reuben Hegge and Don Propp.

Jean’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Rebecca Guerrero with Regional West Hospice, Father Mark Selvey at St. Francis Episcopal Church, and the staff at the Residency Care Center for their loving care and support given to Jean during the final months of her life. They are truly all angels here on earth.