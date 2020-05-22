May 10th, 2020, Jeannette Louise (Matheny) Brown left her home and loved ones to journey on and meet our Lord, God. Born December 28th, 1939 in Wayne, NE to parents James Lewis Matheny and Martha Ella Jackson, she grew up in California, then resided several years in Colorado before permanently residing in Gering, NE in 2003. Jean was a kind woman with a loving soul, and spent her lifetime passing her knowledge and generosity to all she knew.

Always willing to try new things, she spent time as an accountant, a teacher, a hotel manager, an office worker, and many other things too numerous to mention. In the midst of these adventures, she met and married her husband Jack Dean Brown on March 24th, 1962, at her parents’ home in Santa Anna, California. During their 58 years of marriage, Jean was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and a doting grandmother. After retirement in 1993, her hobbies included (but were not limited to) reading, cross stitching, puzzles, as well as crocheting Christmas and birthday gifts for her loved ones. Jean’s enormous heart always had her seeking out the best in others, as well as offering all around her a calm sense of warmth and acceptance.

She was preceded in death by her parents and niece.

She will be deeply missed by her “little sis” Judy Franco and brother Ryan Matheny, husband Jack Brown, sons Dean R Brown, Dean A. Brown, and David J. Brown (Alix Brown), as well as her granddaughters Siddalee, Allie, and Laurie Brown (David and Alix).

Remembrance services will be held for friends and family at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jeannette’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.