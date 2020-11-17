Jennie Herrera, 80, Mitchell

With humble acceptance of God’s Divine Will Jennie Herrera, 80, of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away November 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family members. Visitation will be on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell, Nebraska with a rosary service open to the public at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday November 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Saint Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Mike McDonald officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Theresa Catholic Church at 1715 17th St, Mitchell, Nebraska 69357. For those who would like to view the services but are unable to attend due to current health concerns an online streaming of both services will be available via the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Jennie was born March 30, 1940 in Marquez Texas. She is the proud daughter of Dionicia Hernandez and Sebastian Hernandez. She attended Mitchell public schools and graduated in 1958. Moving forward, she would work diligently with her mother to save enough money to attend the Vocational School of Practical Nursing, Alliance, Nebraska graduating in 1960. She would spend 32 years of her professional career at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska where she worked the third floor specializing in patient care for patients undergoing cancer treatment and therapy.

Prior to this though, Jennie would marry her husband Francisco Herrera on May 11, 1962. The couple would make their home around the country from Florida to Hawaii as Francisco was in the United States Marine Corps. Tragically, in 1966 SGT Francisco Herrera would be killed in action during the Vietnam War spurring the relocation of Jennie Herrera back home to Mitchell, Nebraska.

Jennie would be comforted by her siblings most of whom made a permanent home for themselves in the area. She is the beloved sibling of George Hernandez, Victor Hernandez, Joe Hernandez, Phillip Hernandez, Louie Hernandez, Raymond Hernandez, Ramona Ramirez, Julia Castillo, Francis Hernandez, Connie Slenker, and Mary Kresha.

She is the beloved mother of Catherine Robertson and James Herrera. She is the grandmother of Joshua Green, Jeremy Herrera-Ruhland, Jordan Herrera, and James Robertson. Last, she is the beloved great grandmother of Austin Svitak, Jesalyn Green, Khemi Green, Bethany McGee, and Samara Green.

Her hobbies included working in her yard, of which she was extremely proud. She would often be seen in prayer groups through her local church. She was an active participant of the Catholic faith and it can easily be stated that her greatest passion was expression of devout belief in Christ. Why is our family so full of comedians? She had the world’s biggest loudest and best laugh and to make her laugh was the joy of anyone’s day.