Jererne Jo Lane (Josiassen), 84, Scottsbluff

Jerene Jo Lane (Josiassen), 84, of Scottsbluff entered eternal rest on May 5th, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell, Nebraska.

Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Alzheimer’s Association. Those who wish to leave the family an online condolence may do so at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jerene was born May 11th, 1935 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Evan and Mildred (Burkey) Josiassen. She was the youngest of two sisters, attended school in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High. She was active in the Quill and Scroll Club, National Honor Society, Pep Club, and Student Council.

In 1954, Jerene was Jobs Daughter Queen for Bethel #10. She attended West Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Her journey as a Registered Nurse began at Gramar Manor; she was also the Director of Nursing at the Western Nebraska Nursing Home in Mitchell, Nebraska. She was day supervisor at Western Nebraska General Hospital and later became Director of Nursing at Scottsbluff Villa and Northfield Villa in Gering. She obtained her Nursing Home Administration License and continued to serve as Administrator of Northfield Villa until her retirement.

In 1956 Jerene married the love of her life, Eugene Lane. To this union, 4 children were born: Scott, Vickie, Tim, and Susan.

Jerene’s love was Geriatrics, where she worked with the Area Agency on Aging and edited the monthly newspaper. She taught LPN program classes and Geriatric Nursing Aide courses. She was also one of the coordinators of the first Channel Nine Health Fair.

She was a very special lady, always caring for others. Jerene loved her family and spending time with them brought her great happiness. She had a smile that could light up a room and a voice that could calm even the most anxious heart.

Nursing was more than a job for her, she took pride in wearing her nurse’s cap and all the responsibilities that came with it. Caring for others in their time of need was her passion and she cared deeply for the people she worked with, and everyone she had the opportunity of serving.

Jerene was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene”; parents Evan and Mildred Josiassen and sister Stella Mclean.

Jerene is survived by her children Scott Lane of Scottsbluff; Vickie Marrill of Gering; Tim and Sonja Lane of Pickens South Carolina and Richard and Susan Reisig of Scottsbluff; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff of the Mitchell Care Center and Dr. Lindsey Mosel.

Jerene loved attending church, baking, spending time outside tending her flowers, and long walks with Gene at the Riverside Zoo. Jerene will truly be missed as she touched many lives..