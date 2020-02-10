Jerold Dean Kling, Sr., 77

Jerold Dean Kling, Sr. passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center. He was 77. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Jerold, or “Red” as he was known to family and friends, was born June 15, 1942 in Scottsbluff, NE to Carl and Mildred (Bauer) Kling. He grew up in the Panhandle and attended Scottsbluff schools. He married Sharon Prewitt on September 19, 1963 in Scottsbluff, NE, and to this union three children were born: Jerold, Jr., Melanie, and Devin.

Most of his working years were spent changing tires and pouring cement. He loved visiting with customers and telling stories. He had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and a strong work ethic. Some of his favorite things in life were football, bingo, race cars, and the Fourth of July. He also spent many joyful hours restoring his beloved ’62 Chevy pickup and working in his yard.

Red later married Linda (Westby) Maestas on September 22, 1989. They enjoyed their life together along with Linda’s daughters, Bobbi and Carrie. One of the greatest joys of Red’s life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Granddaughters Ashle and Madison were frequent visitors to Grandpa’s house, and they played an important role in his life.

Red is survived by children, Bobbi (Chuck) Stratton, Carrie (Sean) Jensen, Jerold (Chris) Kling, Jr., Melanie Gowin, and Devin Kling; his siblings, Kerm Kling, Nancy Sherman, and Gordon (Shirley) Kling; nine grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.