Jerrod Scott Livengood, 43, Scottsbluff

Jerrod Scott Livengood, 43, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

Jerrod was born October 7, 1977 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Scott and Cathy (Dittenber) Livengood. He attended Child Development Center and ESU 13 until he received a tracheotomy and feeding tube which required him to be at home with his mom and dogs full-time.

The family joined Zion Evangelical Church in 2003 and Jerrod’s non-verbal affirmation of faith was an inspiration to those in attendance. He loved interacting with his church family and enjoyed attending services, especially the music. Jerrod was a true Gift from God: he woke up with a smile every morning and went to bed with a smile every night. He was a vessel for God; he proved faith didn’t have to be spoken, only shown.

Jerrod is survived by his mother Cathy Livengood; sister and brother-in-law: Marci and J.J. Meyer; nephew Jake Meyer; paternal grandmother Nina Jackson; aunt and uncle: Debbie and Larry Steinbrecher; uncle and aunt: Terry and Pat Livengood; cousins: Amy (Jeremy) Gittlein, Lori (John) Mcarthur, Beth (Brian) Mullen, Stacie (Luke) Ward, and Brenda (Shane) Hess; special cousin Trisha (Ryan) Foote; his canine companions: Chase, Reece, and Dexter; and three great aunts.

Jerrod was preceded in death by his dad; maternal grandparents: Rhine and Leah Dittenber; and paternal grandfathers: Earl Livengood and James R. Jackson.