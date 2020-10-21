Jerry D. Muhr, 81, Mitchell

Jerry D Muhr, 81 of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bayard Church of Christ with Pastor Tom Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Bayard Cemetery with military honors. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com . Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born on July 13, 1939 to Allen B and Helen E (Hutchinson) Muhr in Bridgeport, Nebraska. He graduated from Bridgeport High School. Jerry entered the United States Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Carolyn Robinson, of Minatare, on September 28, 1961 in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

He started working in the 1960’s at the Great Western Sugar Factory in Bayard where he became a supervisor. In 1982 he transferred to the Southern Minnesota Sugar Cooperative (Renville) where he worked as Process Manager until retiring in 1998, returning to Mitchell Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn; daughter Deb (Rick) Reeves of Greeley, CO; daughter Becki (Ted) Ramsey of Clarkston, WA and son Mike (Vicky) Muhr of Owatonna, MN and daughter-in-law Brenda Muhr of Gering, NE; grandchildren Andy (Mari) Muhr, Dusty (Jen) Muhr, Ryan (Tara) Reeves, Jason (Brianna) Reeves, Bethany (Anthony) Russell, Danni (Emily) Reeves, Jennifer (Justin) Nash, Brandon (Cassie) Ramsey, Megan (Turner) McDaniel, Kelsey (Adam) Anson, Brittany (Tom) Johnson, Brittany (Collin) Wencl and Rylee (Samantha) Muhr; great grandchildren: Taylor and Jackson Muhr; Calista, Ella and Lucas Muhr; Bailey and Kaiden Reeves; Jayleigh, Avren and Millie Reeves; Adam and Allison Russell; Tenley McDaniel; Samuel and Autumn Anson; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Allen Muhr of Redington; siblings Wayne Muhr, Patsy Taylor, Maynard Muhr, Peggy Krieling, Nancy Stevens, twin brother Terry Muhr, Shirley Mount and Ellen Sharp and son Greg Muhr.

He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, leaving a legacy of family togetherness and love.