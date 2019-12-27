Jerry Dean Selzer, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after battling esophageal cancer since June 2018.

Per Jerry’s wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Windsor, Colorado. A scholarship in Jerry’s name may be given to the Windsor Rec Center. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jerry, the son of Kenneth and Lois Selzer, was born October 26, 1956, in Spencer, Iowa. He graduated from Schuyler High School in Nebraska, then attended the University of Nebraska for two years, leaving to pursue a criminal justice degree at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

Jerry then moved to join his parents in Colorado, where he began his career with the Windsor Police Department in 1982. Jerry rose to the rank of Lieutenant during his 34 year career before retiring in June of 2016.

Jerry met his wife Jackie in 1989, while playing on a co-ed softball team. They married on May 25, 1991 at Colorado State University Chapel in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Their first daughter Madeleine Tenille was born July 1, 1993, and their second daughter Katherine Lorraine was born April 30, 1995. They raised their two beautiful daughters in Windsor, CO.

Jerry was a loving and supportive husband, father, and friend. He was a life long Nebraska Cornhusker fan. Along with being a Husker fan he was a big fan and coach for both daughters during their participation in sports and academic activities.

After his retirement both Jerry and Jackie were honored as 2016 Parade Grand Marshalls in Windsor during the annual Harvest Festival. With their daughters pursuing their college degrees at University of Northern Colorado (Maddy) and Colorado State University (Katie) Jerry and Jackie made the decision to move to Scottsbluff, Nebraska to be closer to her work as Grainger Commercial Account Manager. Jerry loved hiking the Scotts Bluff National Monument, and fueled his inner history buff with the Old West history of the Panhandle.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie; their daughters, Madeleine (Selzer) Neubauer and her husband Taylor Neubauer of Windsor, CO, and Katherine Selzer and her fiancé, Trevor Miller of Windsor, CO; brother Jim Selzer of Hilo, HI; sister Judy (Selzer) Aiken and her husband Terry Aiken of West Des Moines, IA; parents-in-law, Roger and Gaynell Lawson of Turtle Lake, ND; brother-in-law, Greg Lawson and his wife Kristi, and nephew Parker, beloved dog Victor, and many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Lois Selzer.