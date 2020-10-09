Jerry “Fox” Maxwell

Fox Maxwell went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at Chuck Wagon Church on October 16, 2020 at 2pm, with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

He was born on February 23, 1951. His parents were Glenn and Phyllis Maxwell. He attended Scottsbluff schools until he joined the Navy in 1968. He was a Vietnam Veteran, Class of 69. Upon returning, he attended Brown Institute for radio broadcasting and was a licensed disc jockey. He worked for the sugar factory and many area farmers during harvest.

On July 4, 2008, he married Carol Crom “Soupy” in Alaska, where his friends Al and Sheila Warfield lived and gave them great memories.

He was an avid motorcycle rider. He rode over 50 years. He had a lot of biker friends and loved to ride with them. He enjoyed doing charitable events for children, but his ill health prevented him from attending some of the events. He was an avid fisher and enjoyed spending time with friends. He loved working in his shop and having BS sessions with his brothers.

Fox was a member of Chuck Wagon Church. He loved taking his great granddaughter, Jacelyn, to Sunday school and listening to Pastor Al Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Crom “Soupy” of Scottsbluff and her son, Neil Blanton; son, Gerald (TAZ) and Becky Maxwell of Bellevue, Nebraska; daughter, Genya and Ryan Dietrich of Scottsbluff; step children, Uriah Furrow of Boulder, Colorado, Amanda Mogan of Severance, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, biker brothers, and friends.