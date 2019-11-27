Jerry Lee Wayman, 77, Scottsbluff

Jerry Lee Wayman, 77, of Scottsbluff, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 25, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. The family requests casual attire. Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday. Burial will occur at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences can be sent online to www.geringchapel.com

Jerry was born Sept. 20, 1942 in McGrew, Nebraska to Rex and June (Davis) Wayman. Jerry was well known for his work as a Glazier in Cheyenne and worked for the company that installed the glasswork at DIA. Jerry married Carole Gross and they were blessed with six daughters.

Jerry is survived by his children Jo (Amy) Mikesell, Jana (Paul) Richard, Jere (Henri) Prieels, Jada Thompson, and Jodi Eckhardt; two brothers; a sister; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; and special friend Char Schaneman.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers, and an infant daughter, Jenny Lou.