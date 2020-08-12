Jesse “Jay” C. Judd, 91, Scottsbluff

Jesse “Jay” C. Judd, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Chris Kester Beyer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors by the Gering American Legion Post #36. Jay was an avid reader and it was common for him to read several books a week. In lieu of any flowers, a memorial in Jay’s honor has been established to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jay’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Jay was born in Pickering, MO to Jesse C. and Mildred (Sharr) Judd on May 25, 1929. The family moved to western Nebraska when Jay was 5 years old. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1948. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp and saw active duty during the Korean War conflict.

On a blind date in May 1955, he was introduced to Donna Opheim of Thor, IA by lifelong friends Keith and Pat Buskirk. The date proved to be a success. They married December 11, 1955.

Jay was employed by Pathfinder’s Irrigation for 35 years.

Jay is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Colleen (Philip) Kelly; granddaughter Candice; two great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

His son Lee, and his parents preceded him in death.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Residency Care Facility for the compassion shown toward Jay during his short time as a resident.